Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro is locked in for the next five years.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking contract extension, keeping him in the Steel City through the 2026 season.

Fitzpatrick's deal is four-years worth $18.4 million per season with $36 million guaranteed.

"I am very excited," Fitzpatrick told Steelers.com after signing. "It's a blessing. I am really excited. It's just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping.

Fitzpatrick immediately became a star once he arrived in Pittsburgh, recording 11 interceptions and scoring two touchdowns in his first three seasons. On top of his statistics, he's earned two First-Team All-Pro selections and made two Pro Bowlers.

"I love the history here," Fitzpatrick said. "What it stands for. The standard we are held to. The standard Coach (Mike) Tomlin holds us to, on the field and off the field. The standard of winning playoff games, division titles and championship games.

"I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

The Steelers are also thrilled to keep their star safety around, especially new general manager Omar Khan.

"We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract," Khan said. "Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we tradedfor him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

