Reaction: Both Sides Win in Diontae Johnson Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers pay their top wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million, with $27 million guaranteed. 

The deal makes him the 17th-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, trailing Christian Kirk and surpassing Michael Thomas. It also allows him to sign another deal at the age of 29 while keeping him in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. 

Was it the best move for both sides? Truthfully, it might have been. The contract sets both parties up for success now and later. Overall, a win by general manager Omar Khan. 

