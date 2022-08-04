Reaction: Both Sides Win in Diontae Johnson Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million, with $27 million guaranteed.

The deal makes him the 17th-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, trailing Christian Kirk and surpassing Michael Thomas. It also allows him to sign another deal at the age of 29 while keeping him in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons.

Was it the best move for both sides? Truthfully, it might have been. The contract sets both parties up for success now and later. Overall, a win by general manager Omar Khan.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Training Camp Biggest Overreactions

Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Contract Extension

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Joins the First-Team

Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

T.J. Watt Fired Up at Training Camp

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling