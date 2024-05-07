Patriots Interview Former Steelers Scout
PITTSBURGH -- The New England Patriots are looking to add to their front office and they're starting with former Pittsburgh Steelers scout Brandon Hunt, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Hunt was with the Steelers from 2005 to 2006 as a front office intern before heading to the Houston Texans from 2007-2009 as a Pro Scout. He then returned to Pittsburgh from 2009 until he left in 2022, working as their Pro Scout Coordinator. The last two seasons, he's been with the Phildedelphia Eagles as a Front Office Executive.
The Patriots are looking to fill their primary football executive role and Hunt is the first known external candidate they'll interview.
Hunt's time in Pittsburgh ended after the team chose to hire Omar Khan as thier general manager over him. The two seemed to be the running favorites for the position after Kevin Colbert announced his retirement, with many believing Hunt could take the job due to his background in scouting.
Instead, Pittsburgh went with Khan and brought in former Eagles executive Andy Weidl as their assistant general manager. Meanwhile, Hunt departs for a new job in Philadelphia.
