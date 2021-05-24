Analyst Ranks Steelers Defense Third in AFC North

According to one analyst, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a top 10 defense in the NFL, but the third-best in the AFC North.

PITTSBURGH -- The AFC North is no stranger to top-tier defenses, and this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will need to fight to prove they're still the best.

The Steelers won't start off the year ranked first. At least in some eyes. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin ranked this year's top 10 defenses, placing Pittsburgh fifth. The Ravens (4th) and Browns (3rd) finished above them.

Losing Bud Dupree hurts, but Alex Highsmith did a solid job filling in last season, and the Steelers picked up Quincy Roche in the sixth round, and he should help as well. He was underrated in the pre-draft process due to his being the third-best University of Miami edge guy in this class. Pittsburgh is also still just loaded with talent at all three levels, with T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu, Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Cameron Sutton, and Justin Layne all returning from last year's team. The only real concern here is second unit depth, which has been sapped by the team's cap constraints over these past few years.

Dubin isn't wrong about the lack of depth in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have position -- like inside linebacker -- with plenty of players to lean on, but they'll also rely on some inconstant names to take on significant roles.

Layne and James Pierre are the only two cornerbacks outside of Sutton and Haden with any playing experience in Pittsburgh. Roche is likely to be the primary backup to Watt and Highsmith. Even on the inside, the Steelers will lean on a young group of Isaiah Buggs, Henry Mondeaux, Carlos Davis and rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk as backups.

Last season, the Steelers ranked first, second or third in five defensive categories: takeaways, sacks per pass attempt, points allowed per game, passing yards per game and total yards per game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

