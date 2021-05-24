Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Eliminating Contact to Focus on Learning at OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers players want classroom-style OTAs.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers joined the rest of the 

NFL in reporting to Organized Team Activities on Monday, heading to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the week.

The Steelers, who promoted Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator this offseason, will spend the week focusing on learning from their new OC. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the players asked to eliminate contact and instead spend their time adjusting to the new offense.

Canada is one of a few new coaches, or coaches changing roles, in 2021. Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was promoted from assistant o-line coach, Mike Sullivan joined the team as the new quarterbacks coach, and Alfredo Roberts is replacing retired James Daniels as the tight end coach. 

OTAs will run through June 10. Mandatory minicamp will be hosted from June 15-17. 

The Steelers finished rookie minicamp earlier this month. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is early in their offseason program, and the focus right now remains to educate their players. 

"Our goals are to get an assessment of conditioning and for them to have an opportunity to display their conditioning," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "To do some teaching and learning, to understand how they take in information individually and collectively. To deliver information to them, to utilize all our teaching tools in an effort to get to know them from a teaching and learning perspective."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words on Legacy

4 Backup Position Battles With Significance

Mailbag: Steelers Youth Movement in the Trenches

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones

Eric Ebron Will Join Elite TE Group in Nashville

3 Steelers Entering Make-or-Break Season

Steelers Would Take Risk by Signing Morgan Moses

Two Steelers Selected to NFLPA's Rising Stars List

Are the Steelers Still Super Bowl Contenders?

Chase Claypool Predicted to Lead Steelers WRs

2021_RMC_0514ce_1259
News

Steelers Eliminating Contact to Focus on Learning at OTAs

USATSI_15391233_168388034_lowres (2)
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words Over Steelers Legacy

2020_Practice_1119ce_0029
GM Report

4 Backup Position Battles With Significance for Steelers

USATSI_15376386_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Get Shut Out of 2021 Wide Receiver Rankings

Pouncey
GM Report

Mailbag: Steelers Youth in the Trenches, Ambidextrous Quarterbacks and More

USATSI_15343040_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Media Relations Staff Nominated for PFWA Award

USATSI_15118766_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones in Trade

2020_Practice_0924ce_0196
News

Steelers' Eric Ebron Will Join Elite Tight End Group in Nashville