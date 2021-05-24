Antonio Brown Yet to Sign New Contract With Buccaneers Due to Injury

A lingering knee injury has stalled Antonio Brown's new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is still waiting to sign his second contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, who won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and company last season, agreed on a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Tampa Bay last month. However, due to a lingering knee injury, he's been unable to pass a physical and sign his contract.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told Pewter Report Brown is scheduled to get his knee scoped this week.

"He's getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It's just a matter of a physical," Arians said. "… He was a model citizen the whole time he's been here. We wanted him back, and he's never had surgery in his life."

Brown had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. He also caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

