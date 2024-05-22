Analyst Sees Controversy Brewing for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Justin Fields left no doubt following his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers - even if Russell Wilson is on the inside track to starting this coming season, Fields will compete because he didn't come to the Steel City to sit on the bench.
"I'm not sure about the coexisting. I'm really not and here's why - Russell Wilson has no financial anchor with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so if it's not going well for him, not only will they not have yo play him, but they could cut him and then from the standpoint of Justin Fields' fifth-year option not picked up, like he's playing for the next contract," Hasselbeck said on ESPN's NFL Live. "So you have a situation in Pittsburgh where both guys are basically playing for their next contract. And if you're not playing, you;re not playing for your next contract and that's where this whole thing gets really tricky."
The relationship between Fields and Wilson has been cordial so far. Both of them have emphasized a commitment to getting better and supporting one another publicly but this competition - to the degree that Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff is taking Fields starting as a real possibility - is still in its infancy. The team hasn't gotten anything close to a definite look at either signal-caller, so there's a long way to go.
Hasselbeck recognizes the challenge the Steelers are up against. They're battling the human nature of two very competitive people and their desire to earn another lucractive contract down the road. But he believes there is no one better to handle this situation than Tomlin and keep both players committed to the right things no matter who is starting.
"Look, Mike Tomlin is maybe as equipped as any coach to handle that dynamic of a young, super talented guy that is trying to prove he is still a starter in the league and an older, super accomplished, Super Bowl-winning quarterback to blend together," he said. "Mike Tomlin is maybe one of the few guys that can handle that. All that to say, it's going to take a massive amount of maturity and unselfishness by both guys if they are going to coexist, because what they want is the next contract and they're only getting it if they're the guy that's playing."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former CB Wants to Return to Steelers
- Former QB Makes Huge Prediction About Steelers' Russell Wilson
- Watch: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields First Practice With Steelers
- Steelers Opponent Suffers Massive Blow Ahead of Season
- Steelers Sign Former Titans RB