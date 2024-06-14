Analyst Predicts Massive Disappointment for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2024 season with boundless optimism after a retooling of the coaching staff and some major additions at quarterback, safety, linebacker and cornerback. But the Athletic's Vic Tafur has thrown some cold water on those expectations while projecting which NFL win total bets are safest.
His logic is straightforward and fairly reasonable - the Steelers had some close calls last year that could swing the other direction. If you believe they won't be as successful in those one-score games, that plus a more difficult schedule could lead you to believe they will underperform relative to their win total number of 7.5. Tafur certainly thinks that will be the case.
"Another trap line. Surely this team is as good as last season’s 10-game winner with new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, running game guru Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator and solid draft picks like Troy Fautanu and Payton Wilson," Tafur wrote. "But Pittsburgh was 9-2 in games decided by seven or fewer points, and while there will be some correction there anyway, it also comes with a brutal schedule."
The Steelers have demonstrated a kind of "clutch gene" over the past two seasons that could be difficult to sustain, given some of the turnover to the roster and coaching staff. But there's an argument to be made that the Steelers likely won't be involved in as many of those close calls this season on the strength of an improved roster.
But that close to the season is especially brutal and if the Steelers don't capitalize on a weaker front end of their schedule, Tafur could be proven right. They will play all of their divisional games following the bye week around games at the Philadelphia Eagles and at home against the regning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
"They better get off to a great start," Tafur said. "Because their nine games after their bye week are brutal: vs. Baltimore, at Cleveland, at Cincinnati, vs. Cleveland, at Philadelphia, at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City and vs. Cincinnati."
The Steelers are confident but the national perspective on this team has been mixed, at best. Outside of Pittsburgh, many can't seem to make heads or tails of how the additions of Arthur Smith, Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen and more will factor into what this team looks like in 2024 but it's clear the sketicism is dominating right now.
