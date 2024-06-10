Justin Fields Headlines Steelers Minicamp Stories
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of 22 teams holding their mandatory minicamp this week. This is the last chance for the team to evaluate players before training camp and the preseason begins. With a six-week break looming, several burning questions are popping up.
Will Justin Fields see any first-team action, or will he be fully relegated to second string? That's the top storyline, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
"The true competition will undoubtedly ramp up later this summer in training camp, but mandatory minicamp is the next significant opportunity to evaluate the two signal-callers in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system. While the Steelers traded for Fields with the intention of the 2021 first-round pick learning from Wilson, Fields expressed a desire to compete with the former Broncos quarterback and said last month he's not planning on sitting on the bench all season."
The quarterback battle is one of the biggest headlines as the Steelers' minicamp begins. For the first time in recent memory, the Steelers have two QBs with experience competing for the starting position. The job is Russell Wilson's to lose, but will Justin Fields force his way up the depth chart? An impressive performance could give Fields a boost heading into the preseason.
Coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear from the get-go that Russell Wilson is in "pole position" to start the season as QB1. He also stated that Fields would get an opportunity to change that, something Fields has been intentional about since arriving in Pittsburgh. He wants to be the starter for the Steelers, and he's doing everything in his power to earn it.
Now, whether Tomlin plans to follow through on that is unclear. That is what makes minicamp so important. If Fields receives a share of the first-team action, it could mean a true competition awaits them at training camp. If Wilson takes the majority of the first-team snaps, it could indicate that the organization wants Fields to learn and absorb as much as possible in a back-up role to Wilson.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Davante Adams Named Steelers Possibility
- Strange Details Emerge From Steelers QB's Contract
- Van Jefferson Could be Steelers Breakout WR
- Shocking Move Could Be Steelers Best Decision
- Steelers' Cam Sutton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest