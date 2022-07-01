Free Agent CB Linked to Steelers Before Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move in free agency, acquiring Levi Wallace from the open market. But with Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton set to man the cornerback position, one NFL site believes there's more coming for Pittsburgh's DB room.
Bleacher Report recently named three players the Steelers must sign before training camp. On the list was running back Justin Jackson, who All Steelers linked to Pittsburgh earlier this summer, and offensive tackle Bryan Bugala.
The third, is cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
"The 32-year-old has played at least 13 games in every one of his seasons, and while he doesn't force a ton of turnovers, he can provide solid coverage, even at this stage in his career," BR wrote.
"Rhodes would be a reliable addition to Pittsburgh's secondary who should help the unit fare even better in 2022."
Rhodes would bring a long streak of starting-quality football to the Steelers, and would add the veteran presence they lost in Joe Haden. Last season, he allowed a 60.7% completion rate, giving up 37 catches for 510 yards. He also had an interception and seven pass deflections.
