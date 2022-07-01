Skip to main content

Free Agent CB Linked to Steelers Before Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers could add another veteran corner before training camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move in free agency, acquiring Levi Wallace from the open market. But with Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton set to man the cornerback position, one NFL site believes there's more coming for Pittsburgh's DB room.

Bleacher Report recently named three players the Steelers must sign before training camp. On the list was running back Justin Jackson, who All Steelers linked to Pittsburgh earlier this summer, and offensive tackle Bryan Bugala. 

The third, is cornerback Xavier Rhodes. 

"The 32-year-old has played at least 13 games in every one of his seasons, and while he doesn't force a ton of turnovers, he can provide solid coverage, even at this stage in his career," BR wrote.

"Rhodes would be a reliable addition to Pittsburgh's secondary who should help the unit fare even better in 2022."

Rhodes would bring a long streak of starting-quality football to the Steelers, and would add the veteran presence they lost in Joe Haden. Last season, he allowed a 60.7% completion rate, giving up 37 catches for 510 yards. He also had an interception and seven pass deflections. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Cam Heyward's Hilarious Welcome to NFL Moment

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

Everyone Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense

Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18359759_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Insider Says There's No Trade Market for Mason Rudolph

By Noah Strackbein13 minutes ago
USATSI_18535288_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

By Noah Strackbein19 minutes ago
USATSI_13666541_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to New Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi

By Noah Strackbein26 minutes ago
USATSI_16970292_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Predicted to Land Star CB in 2023 NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_9064291_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Describes Hilarious Welcome to the NFL Moment

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_18360398_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Within NFL's Top 5 Highest-Selling Jerseys

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_17517990_168388034_lowres
News

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_17413139_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Have Better CBs Than the Bengals

By Noah StrackbeinJun 29, 2022