Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Opens Up About Meeting With Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved in late in the offseason to signing free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Now, the 28-year-old is on his third AFC North team, and had nothing but great things to say about the process of becoming a Steeler.
Ogunjobi appeared on SiriusXM's Movin' The Chains and spoke about being recruited by head coach Mike Tomlin, saying he simple "kept it real."
"He's just a real dude," Ogunjobi said. "He's not going to play with you. He's not going to mess around. He's gonna keep it 100. And I think that's really important, especially in this league, having somebody that is just gonna talk to you like a man, tell you what it is and we're gonna build a relationship organically. None of the fluff. None of the this and that, let's build this as men and organically and see where this thing goes."
This is a pretty common theme when it comes to Tomlin. The Steelers head coach has always had a straight forward attitude about everything in this business, and is highly regarded around the league by players.
Ogunjobi was set to sign three-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Bears before failing a physical. Instead, he took a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers.
Chances are he's looking to become a starter on the defensive line, but won't be handed anything heading into training camp. A conversation likely had with Tomlin during their meeting.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi
Read More
Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns
Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback
Cam Heyward's Hilarious Welcome to NFL Moment
Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary
Everyone Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense
Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together
This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB
Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook