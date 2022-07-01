The Pittsburgh Steelers moved in late in the offseason to signing free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Now, the 28-year-old is on his third AFC North team, and had nothing but great things to say about the process of becoming a Steeler.

Ogunjobi appeared on SiriusXM's Movin' The Chains and spoke about being recruited by head coach Mike Tomlin, saying he simple "kept it real."

"He's just a real dude," Ogunjobi said. "He's not going to play with you. He's not going to mess around. He's gonna keep it 100. And I think that's really important, especially in this league, having somebody that is just gonna talk to you like a man, tell you what it is and we're gonna build a relationship organically. None of the fluff. None of the this and that, let's build this as men and organically and see where this thing goes."

This is a pretty common theme when it comes to Tomlin. The Steelers head coach has always had a straight forward attitude about everything in this business, and is highly regarded around the league by players.

Ogunjobi was set to sign three-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Bears before failing a physical. Instead, he took a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers.

Chances are he's looking to become a starter on the defensive line, but won't be handed anything heading into training camp. A conversation likely had with Tomlin during their meeting.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback

Cam Heyward's Hilarious Welcome to NFL Moment

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

Everyone Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense

Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield