Bleacher Report Predicts Landing Spots for Two Former Steelers

David DeCastro stays in the AFC North, while another former Pittsburgh Steelers player heads to New York.

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers are still on the free agent market, waiting for new teams to add them to a roster.

Right guard David DeCastro was released by the Steelers after confirmation that he'll need surgery on his ankle this summer. Pittsburgh signed Trai Turner to replace the long-time veteran, but DeCastro isn't certain it means the end of his career.

While he heals from surgery, the Pro Bowler will decide whether or not he returns to the football field. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes he will be back, and that another AFC North team should sign him before the season.

Sobleski listed the one move each NFL team should make this summer and said the Cincinnati Bengals must add DeCastro.

"If there's any chance DeCastro plays, the Cincinnati Bengals must do whatever they can to sign the six-time Pro Bowl guard and help keep last year's No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, upright and healthy," Sobleski writes.

"Sure, the Bengals offensive line should be better this fall, but it's still not good enough. A veteran of DeCastro's caliber playing alongside new right tackle Riley Reiff would turn a weakness into a strength. As long as the younger options on the left side play relatively well, the Bengals would finally feature a solid front."

Sobleski also predicts the New York Jets add a former Steeler, signing Nelson before the beginning of the 2021 season.

"Nelson's asking price remains the hang-up regarding his free-agent status," he writes. "The veteran defensive back reportedly wants a one-year deal in excess of $3 million. While the number isn't exorbitant relative to other cornerback contracts, it's more than a few teams can handle.

"The New York Jets aren't counted among those organizations. New York currently holds the league's second-most salary-cap space. Nelson can walk into the Jets building tomorrow and be the best cornerback on the roster while shifting the team's young defensive backs, Bryce Hall and Bless Austin, into less pressured roles.

"A potential Nelson deal would be money well spent."

Nelson was released by the Steelers in March. He's made it known he has interest from multiple teams but has yet to sign a contract. A potential return to Pittsburgh might also be an option.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

BR Believes Steelers Should Sign Former Titans Tackle

Devin Bush's Social Media Outbursts Causing More Harm Than Good

Najee Harris Ranks in Top Half of Starting RBs

Devin Bush Tweets Disturbing Cat Video

5 Breakout Candidates for Steelers, 3 Who Missed the List

Steelers Facing Make-or-Break Season

First Look at Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth Rookie Cards

Steelers Lineman Facing More Domestic Assault Charges

Steelers Could Lose Draft Pick Over David DeCastro Injury

5 Free Agents Still on the Table for Steelers