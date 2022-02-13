Bengals Inactives vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals rule out seven players in Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made seven players inactive for their Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, defensive end Wyatt Ray, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, offensive line Fred Johnson, wide receiver Trenton Irwin and running back Trayveon Williams are out for the Bengals.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah is active after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Uzomah said throughout the week that in his head, he wasn't missing this game.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Here's how to watch.

