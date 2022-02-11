Micah Parsons Named Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker was the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been named the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The versatile linebacker played as a middle linebacker and edge rusher for the Cowboys this season. He set a Cowboys rookie record, and led all NFL rookies with 13 sacks.

His 13 sacks tied for the third-most by an NFL rookie since the stat became official in 1982. He became only the second rookie since 1999 to post 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss, joining Indianapolis Colts' Dwight Freeney (2002).

Parsons had three multi-sack games, including 2.5 vs. Denver on November 7. He recorded a full sack in six straight games – one of three rookies with a full sack credited n at least six consecutive games since 1982.

His 20 tackles for loss was tied for the NFL lead in 2021.

Parsons was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in both November and December and the Week 8 NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

