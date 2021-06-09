ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Finish Last in AFC North Because of Ben Roethlisberger

Not everyone has faith in Ben Roethlisberger's "last ride." Some have so little faith they believe it'll be the demise of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wednesday morning on ESPN's 'Get Up,' NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum predicted the Steelers will finish last in the AFC North. Why? Because of Ben Roethlisberger

There hasn't been much love for the Steelers this offseason, and that should be expected to change. Roethlisberger, at 39-years-old, is quickly chasing the last of snaps he'll play in the NFL, and everyone is waiting for the inevitable downfall.

Granted, Big Ben is competing with former MVP Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow in the division. Even as a future Hall of Famer, it's a tough group to stay ahead of.

The Steelers won the AFC North in 2020, finishing 12-4. Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions as he led the team to an 11-0 start before a 1-5 finish, including a playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Maybe this season, the Steelers pick up where they left off. Perhaps they start where they started last year. Tannenbaum believes the first.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

