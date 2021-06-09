NFL Analyst Says Steelers Losing to Bills is Safest Week 1 Bet

One expert says the best bang for your buck is betting against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener.

Apparently, betting against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 is the best thing you can do for your wallet.

NFL Network's David Carr said this week that the Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 is the easiest game to predict.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to roll into Buffalo and get rolled out," Carr said. "The Buffalo Bills are going to be jumping. We basically just called [Josh Allen] the MVP in this show today. He's going to have a lot of fun against Pittsburgh."

The Steelers did lose to the Bills on the road in 2020, 26-15. Buffalo finished the season 13-3 and competed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Many expect the Bills to carry the same success in 2021, and will start that journey in Week 1, according to Carr.

The Steelers open as six-point underdogs to the Bills in Week 1.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

