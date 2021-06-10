Todd Gurley Set to Visit Ravens

26-year-old Todd Gurley is looking for a new home, possibly with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting free agent running back Todd Gurley, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gurley, 26, is looking for a comeback after failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark the last two seasons. In 2020, he ran for 687 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year holds two First-Team All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowls and two rushing touchdown leader seasons into the 2021 season. Due to injury concerns, his role with the Los Angeles Rams and Falcons was held back.

Gurley would join a Ravens backfield that already consists of J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Baltimore just signed Edwards to a two-year, $10 million extension.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

