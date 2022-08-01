Judge Blames NFL's Past as Reason for Deshaun Watson's Minor Suspension

The NFL has set a precedent without trying, and now, they could be stuck. After announcing a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Judge Sue L. Robinson labeled the lack off past punishment for the reasoning behind her decision.

Robinson stated in her conclusion that the NFL "is attempting to impose a more dramatic shift in its culture without the benefit of fair notice to — and consistency of consequence for — those in the NFL subject to the Policy."

In the past, the league has typically set the standard for players caught in sexual assault lawsuits at six games. There have also been times when owners, such as Dan Snyder, received what many believed to be little punishment for sexual assault behavior.

Snyder was hit with a $10 million fine in 2021 when the league found there was sexual misconduct to team employees. The team did not lose any draft picks and Snyder was not suspended.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also caught up in sexual misconduct that wasn't even investigated by the league.

Jones' former P.R. chief Rich Dalrymple was accused of secretly videotaping cheerleaders while they changed, but the league did not investigate the matter. The Cowboys paid a $2.4 million settlement to the four cheerleaders, according to ESPN.

The NFL has received a large outcry for the situation, with a number of women's support groups releasing statements on the matter.

The NFL has three days to appeal Robinson's decision. The NFLPA has said they will not appeal the decision.

