Steelers Roster Projection: New Faces Win Jobs at RB, WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have until August 30th to trim their current 90-man roster down to 53 players. The next month will be an in depth evaluation of the roster from top to bottom. Tough decisions lie ahead of the front office and coaching staff; from figuring out the starters on opening day, to finding out which players will contribute on special teams.

With plenty of work to be done, here is a projection of what that 53-man roster could look like come Week 1.

Quarterbacks (3)

Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett,

Analysis: Trubisky is the odds on favorite to win the quarterback battle having taken all of the reps so far with the one. Rudolph has reportedly been the most consistent QB of them all, which isn't all that surprising given that he's working against backups and has the most time spent in the system. Pickett's obviously a lock in what may end up being a redshirt year for the 24-year-old rookie.

Running Backs (4)

Najee Harris, Derek Watt, Benny Snell, Jeremy McNichols

Analysis: The depth chart behind Najee Harris is quite murky to say the least. However, Benny Snell's special teams efforts cannot be completely overlooked. The recently acquired McNichols gets the final spot for the group due to his pass-catching prowess.

Wide Receivers (5)

Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller

Analysis: If you want an early bold prediction for the preseason games, it wouldn't surprise if Calvin Austin broke a big one as a returner. He should be given a shot to win a returner job as his blazing speed is something the Steelers haven't seen in that role in quite some time. Unless a deal is reached soon, we might not get to see much of Diontae Johnson and Anthony Miller has outside WR capabilities to go along with some familiarity with current starter Mitch Trubisky.

Tight Ends (3)

Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Kevin Radar

Analysis: Gentry took over last season as the teams TE2 once Eric Ebron went down with a season-ending injury and played above expectations. Radar had an impressive preseason last year starting with his tenacity as a run blocker. For primarily that reason, he makes sense as the teams TE3.

Offensive Line (9)

Dan Moore, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, John Leglue, Joe Haeg

Analysis: Kendrick Green seems to be making the transition back to guard this offseason while Hassenauer seems to be getting the backup center reps. Leglue flashed last season in the final Baltimore game when given an opportunity. Haeg carries the most tackle experience as a reserve but the Steelers could certainly look add a swing tackle down the line.

Defensive Line (8)

Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley, DeMarvin Leal, Montravious Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Even after Stephon Tuitt filed his retirement papers, Pittsburgh remains deep at defensive end with Ogunjobi coming over from Cincinnati. Leal is a player to watch in preseason after he added additional muscle. Loudermilk was stout against the run last season but will need to improve as a pass rusher. The defensive tackle depth gets a little shaky if Alualu can't get healthy and remain that way at 35 years old.

EDGE (4)

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Genard Avery, Derrek Tuszka

Analysis: It was surprising to say the least that the Steelers didn't draft an edge rusher the year following the Melvin Ingram fiasco. Genard Avery is a bit of a tweener but he's had some success as a blitzer during his career. Tuszka played a good amount of special teams last season thus giving him the nod on this list for now. The edge depth is concerning and it's looking likely that their EDGE3 might have to come from somewhere outside the roster currently.

Inside Linebacker (4)

Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen

Analysis: The Steelers will be lookin for bounce back seasons from both Jack and Bush. Spillane seems to have a shot at securing some sort of rotational role with a strong training camp. Allen's coming into his fifth season as a pro and has been a quality special teams contributor over the years.

Cornerback (5)

Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Cam Sutton, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre

Analysis: Maulet can adequately fill the "Mike Hilton" role where he's utilized moreso as a run stopper and blitzer in the slot. Sutton will likely shift inside some throughout the season as well. Pierre gets the nod over Layne after playing over him last season despite the struggles associated with his insertion into the lineup.

Safety (5)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Demontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Norwood's contributions were notable in 2021 especially for a seventh round selection, he'll likely factor into their sub package defense. Kazee is a ball hawk in the secondary who's also slot capable and could play into the mix there as well. Killebrew has been one of the more consistent special teamers around the league for several years now.

Specialists: (3)

Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Harvin had an extremely rough rookie campaign and needs a strong training camp and preseason to avoid the Steelers likely looking elsewhere. Boswell is in line for a contract extension, potentially prior to week one. Kuntz steady play locks him into the long snapper role.

