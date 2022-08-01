NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension

The NFL has released their statement on an independent disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson six games.

Watson, who settled all 24 of his civil sexual assault lawsuits, is to miss the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The NFLPA has said they will not appeal the decision of Robinson. The league has three days to do so, and said they will review the punishment./

"Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps," the league released in a statement.

Robinson said in her 16-page decision that the NFL is "is attempting to impose a more dramatic shift in its culture without the benefit of fair notice to — and consistency of consequence for — those in the NFL subject to the Policy." Therefore, she deemed six games a worthy suspension.

