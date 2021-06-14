Sports Illustrated home
Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Le'Veon Bell for Andy Reid Criticism

A since-deleted Instagram comment might have started something between former teammates.
Author:
Publish date:

Not everyone was on board with Le'Veon Bell's "I'll never play for Andy Reid again," comment, including Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Bell took to Instagram to mention his distaste for Reid after playing nine games with the Chiefs in 2020. The since-deleted comment read, "I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'll retire first."

Mathieu didn't find the comments pleasing, sharing his thoughts on why Bell is complaining about another former head coach. 

Bell has had words about Ben Roethlisberger and Adam Gase when leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. Now, his issues in lacking traction with a team come from Reid. 

Bell carried the ball 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 99 yards with the Chiefs. He's currently a free agent.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

