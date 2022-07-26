Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett on How He Can Win Steelers QB Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers QB battle is still wide open.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a detailed plan for their quarterback competition, which is expected to include an opportunity for all four passers to show their skills. 

So far, Mitch Trubisky has taken first team reps, with Mason Rudolph working with the twos, Kenny Pickett the threes and Chris Oladokun the fours. But as training camp opens up, Pittsburgh's QB battle is expected to take a turn. 

While Trubisky will likely remain the favorite to win the job at the start of the year, Pickett has a chance. The first-round rookie said he's learning from the veterans above him, but is also focused on competing and improving himself at camp. 

"Be consistent and play my game everyday. Just focused on getting better, that's a long ways away. Do the things I was in spring and just kind of learning the offense and things like that. I'm just going to compete and get better everyday."

The Steelers will kick off part two of the competition tomorrow when they open camp. 

