Le'Veon Bell Reflects on Lost Season With Steelers in Retirement Post

Le'Veon Bell isn't officially retiring from the NFL, but for the time being, he's stepping away from the field to focus on boxing. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back shared the news on Instagram, and included his time in black and gold in the post.

"The NFL has done great things for me, & I truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey … obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt 🔥 for soo many reasons but I don’t … all I can do, all WE can do is keep moving forward with life… & life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons & formed me into the person I am today."

Bell sat out during the 2018 season after failing to reach a contract agreement with the Steelers. The year after, he signed with the New York Jets where he played just 17 games. He then played on three more teams in 17 games the next two seasons.

Of course, we all wonder what could have been in 2018. Ben Roethlisberger threw for a career-high, Antonio Brown ha 15 touchdowns and the Steelers were on the verge of the postseason.

Unfortunately, instead, it was the beginning of the end for the Killer B's. AB and Bell were gone and Big Ben was working with the next generation of Pittsburgh talent. But like Bell wrote, you have to wonder what would've been.

