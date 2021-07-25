Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Watch: Mike Tomlin Talks Steelers First Training Camp Fight, Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their first scuffle and had to use alternatives on the offensive line.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had to teach his way through the team's first "fight" of the 2021 season and find alternatives at center over the weekend. 

Rookie Dan Moore Jr. had two heated moments during Saturday's training camp practice. The first was against Isaiah Buggs and the second was against Cameron Heyward. 

The Steelers also lost two centers on Saturday. J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney left early with injuries while Kendrick Green was excused by Tomlin. 

The Steelers returns to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Sunday before heading to Heinz Field next week to resume camp. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center

Melvin Ingram on Health, No. 8 and Alex Highsmith

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart

Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Are Against Buccaneers

It's a Steelers Season Like No Other

Steelers Testing Waters at Slot Corner

Steelers Miss Out on Malik Hooker Signing

Big Ben Talks O-Line, New Offense, Reports on Diet

Antoine Brooks to Start at Nickelback

Steelers Announce Starting Center for Hall of Fame Game

Watch_Mike_Tomlin_Talks_First_Steelers_T-60fca610353ea20724abaae3_Jul_25_2021_11_44_51
News

Watch: Mike Tomlin Talks Steelers First Training Camp Fight, Injuries

2021_OTA_0602kr_0426
News

Steelers Get Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center

USATSI_16443690_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Melvin Ingram on Health, No. 8 and Not Forgetting Alex Highsmith

USATSI_15343040_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart

USATSI_13184970_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Come Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_16438827_168388034_lowres
GM Report

It's a Steelers Season Like No Other

2021_OTA_0602ce_0563 (1)
News

Steelers Testing Waters With Multiple Players at Slot Corner

USATSI_13874631_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Miss Out on Malik Hooker Signing