Watch: Mike Tomlin Talks Steelers First Training Camp Fight, Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had to teach his way through the team's first "fight" of the 2021 season and find alternatives at center over the weekend.
Rookie Dan Moore Jr. had two heated moments during Saturday's training camp practice. The first was against Isaiah Buggs and the second was against Cameron Heyward.
The Steelers also lost two centers on Saturday. J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney left early with injuries while Kendrick Green was excused by Tomlin.
The Steelers returns to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Sunday before heading to Heinz Field next week to resume camp.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
Steelers Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center
Melvin Ingram on Health, No. 8 and Alex Highsmith
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart
Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Are Against Buccaneers
It's a Steelers Season Like No Other
Steelers Testing Waters at Slot Corner
Steelers Miss Out on Malik Hooker Signing
Big Ben Talks O-Line, New Offense, Reports on Diet
Antoine Brooks to Start at Nickelback