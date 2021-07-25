Watch: Mike Tomlin Talks Steelers First Training Camp Fight, Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their first scuffle and had to use alternatives on the offensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had to teach his way through the team's first "fight" of the 2021 season and find alternatives at center over the weekend.

Rookie Dan Moore Jr. had two heated moments during Saturday's training camp practice. The first was against Isaiah Buggs and the second was against Cameron Heyward.

The Steelers also lost two centers on Saturday. J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney left early with injuries while Kendrick Green was excused by Tomlin.

The Steelers returns to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Sunday before heading to Heinz Field next week to resume camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

