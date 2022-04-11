Skip to main content

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Opens Presser Reflecting on Dwayne Haskins

Ohio State's Ryan Day reflects on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day opened his most recent press conference to remember Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. 

"When you think about Dwayne, you think about the compassion that he had," Day said. "Certainly for all of his teammates and his friends, but he always took time after practice to be around family members, kids."

Day sent prayers to Haskins' entire family and spoke about how close the former Ohio State quarterback was to himself and his family. 

Haskins passed on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on his way to the airport in South Florida. He was leaving after training with fellow Steelers teammates. 

Haskins played for the Buckeyes from 2016-2018, winning the Sammy Baugh Award, Kellen Moore Award and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. 

He set the Big Ten single-season records for both touchdowns and passing yards in 2018.

