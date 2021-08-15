Sports Illustrated home
Photo Gallery: Joe Schobert's First Practice With Steelers

Take a look at Joe Schobert's first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH -- Joe Schobert arrived at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on Saturday, but wasn't able to practice until Sunday morning. While fans couldn't attend practice, AllSteelers made sure to capture the inside linebacker's first practice with the team. 

The Steelers acquired Schobert for a sixth-round pick in an exchange with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The inside linebacker says he hopes to be comfortable enough to play with the first team on Saturday against the Detroit Lions. 

Pittsburgh will host the Lions during their preseason home opener on Sat. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

