Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Give Up Sixth-Round Pick for Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the Joe Schobert trade.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The team swapped the 27-year-old for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Schobert spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 for five years and $53 million. He's due $7.3 million this season. 

Schobert will join Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III in the linebacker room.

In five NFL seasons, Schobert has accumulated nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 549 tackles. He led the league with 144 tackles during his lone Pro Bowl season in 2017 with the Browns and led the Jaguars with 141 tackles during his lone season in Jacksonville, along with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Did Dwayne Haskins Become Steelers Backup QB?

10 Steelers Who Improved Their Roster Stock vs. Eagles

10 Observations: Dwayne Haskins Sets Fire to QB Battle

Steelers Plan to Play Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions

Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason

Steelers Trade for LB Joe Schobert

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

Forecasting Steelers Starters vs. Eagles

5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles: Beware of Kevin Dotson

Mike Tomlin Compares T.J. Watt Holdout to Cam Heyward's

USATSI_16467445_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Give Up Sixth-Round Pick for Joe Schobert

USATSI_16556581_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: Did Dwayne Haskins Become Steelers Backup Quarterback?

USATSI_16556055_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

10 Steelers Who Improved Their Roster Stock vs. Eagles

USATSI_16556059_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

10 Observations From Steelers Win vs. Eagles: Dwayne Haskins Sets Fire to QB Competition

USATSI_16438594_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Plan to Play Ben Roethlisberger Against Lions

USATSI_16556061_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason

USATSI_15343872_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Trade Jaguars for LB Joe Schobert

USATSI_16087813_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery