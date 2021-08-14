Steelers Give Up Sixth-Round Pick for Joe Schobert

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The team swapped the 27-year-old for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Schobert spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 for five years and $53 million. He's due $7.3 million this season.

Schobert will join Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III in the linebacker room.

In five NFL seasons, Schobert has accumulated nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 549 tackles. He led the league with 144 tackles during his lone Pro Bowl season in 2017 with the Browns and led the Jaguars with 141 tackles during his lone season in Jacksonville, along with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

