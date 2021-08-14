Sports Illustrated home
Several Steelers Begin Working Way Back From Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few players working drills for the first time in a while.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw several players return to the field, in some capacity, after dealing with injuries. 

The Steelers gave offensive linemen Trai Turner and Chaz Green a veterans day off on Saturday. Rookie center Kendrick Green was also excused from practice. 

Wide receivers James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud began working on the sideline as they try to return to the team. Both ran sprints during practice and received treatment from trainers. 

Benny Snell Jr. worked in special teams drills but only did limited individual workouts and no team play. Kalen Ballage returned to individual drills but also skipped team sessions. 

The Steelers will return to practice on Sunday. They face the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

