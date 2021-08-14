From the Notepad: Changes to Steelers O-Line and 6 Other Observations

Chase Claypool's drops, Dan Moore Jr. and the first words on Joe Schobert from Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers return to the practice field after an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It's Steelers vs. Steelers this weekend, but the team is preparing for their third preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers didn't put pads on for their return to practice, but there was plenty to watch in shorts and helmets. Shell days could be boring - very boring - but this one had some flare to it.

There were changes to different parts of the team, newly acquired Joe Schobert attended practice and Big Ben had an off day. That's probably enough to cover a whole day, but don't worry, there's more.

Here are the seven standouts from my notepad on Saturday.

Changes to Offensive Line After Eagles Game

The Steelers' offensive line looked a little different following their win over the Eagles.

Trai Turner and Chaz Green spent the day on the sideline with veteran days. Instead, B.J. Finney started at right guard. Kevin Dotson also earned his way back into the starting lineup.

Pittsburgh's starting line looked as followed on Saturday:

LT - Chukwuma Okorafor

LG - Kevin Dotson

C - J.C. Hassenauer

RG - B.J. Finney

RT - Zach Banner

Don't worry, we're not skipping over the change at center.

Hassenauer started at center with an absent Kendrick Green. Tomlin excused Green on Saturday.

With a game next Saturday, Green will need to return in the next day or two to have a chance to start against the Lions.

I wouldn't bank on it, though. Expect Hassenauer to start in Game 3.

Dan Moore Jr. also had a standout practice. After a pretty decent showing against the Eagles, Moore came in and played the extra tackle for the first team.

Moore's best moment came on a screen play where he pushed the cornerback to the outside, creating a hole for the receiver. He then wrapped back inside, running across the field to block the backside linebacker, springing a 20-yard run.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Moore is competing for the swing tackle job with Joe Haeg. A nice promotion for the rookie and for this offense.

Chase Claypool Drops Another Ball

Claypool seems to have a drop problem. Not something this team wants to see, or fans want to hear, but it's more and more evident by the day.

The second-year wideout has a streak at training camp. One play, he'll come out and make a phenomenal catch. The next play, he'll drop an easy pass.

On Saturday, there wasn't the standout catch, but there was the drop. Roethlisberger took a shot deep to Claypool, who was covered by Lafayette Pitts. The ball landed right in Claypool's hands - or the breadbasket if you will - but fell through, hit the ground, and Pitts celebrated.

It was on Claypool, not Pitts. But the journeyman from the University of Pittsburgh earned some stripes on the play while Claypool left more worry on the field.

Welcome, Joe Schobert

Joe Schobert made his way to Pittsburgh but didn't participate in practice on Saturday. Instead, he was on the field observing and spending a lot of time with defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

Linebacker Joe Schobert attends Steelers training camp practice.



Tomlin said Schobert will practice on Sunday. He also said he's the new starting inside linebacker.

"Productivity when I think of Joe," Tomlin said. "He needs no endorsement from me. We're familiar with him. A former AFC North guy. Been highly productive in every circumstance he's been in. He's a sideline to sideline tackler. He's good in coverage. ... He plays a well-rounded game and we're excited about infusing him into what we do."

Schobert and Devin Bush are both quality dimebackers who could see time at the position this season. Tomlin wasn't ready to say whether or not they'll compete for the job, but you could speculate they will.

Robert Spillane Responds to Trade

Robert Spillane was one of the first players on the field during Saturday's practice. It couldn't have been easy to hear you're now the backup during a preseason game. Especially one you didn't play well in.

Spillane had a few noticeable plays during practice, including a pass breakup on a pass from Mason Rudolph that ended the offense's two-minute drive.

The next few days could be tough for Spillane. Honestly, the expectation should be that he responds well.

Rico Bussey Continues to Impress

Bussey is putting on a clinic at training camp recently. Not only did he haul in four passes for 45 yards in the second preseason game, he came into practice on Saturday and put on a show.

Bussey caught a perfect pass from Dwayne Haskins in the back of the endzone. The play was a back-shoulder throw, where Bussey turned, kept his feet down and secured the ball.

Later in practice, he grabbed a beautiful one-handed grab on the sideline - again from Haskins.

These two have some chemistry, which could be another reason to keep Bussey around if the Steelers have high expectations for Haskins.

Ben Roethlisberger Didn't Have the Best Day

Roethlisberger had some impressive moments during practice, like he always does. On the other hand, he threw three interceptions that did not look pretty.

The first interception came against Minkah Fitzaptrick. Not too bad for any quarterback, but the throw was in between Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and neither seemed to know who it was going to.

The second was a pick by James Pierre, who leaped over Eric Ebron and secured the ball. Not the nicest pass from Roethlisberger.

The final one came in the team's two-minute drill when Big Ben scrambled out of the pocket, threw a pass over the middle to Smith-Schuster, but Arthur Maulet came down with it.

I guess there's always tomorrow.

Mason Rudolph Still No. 2

The big question following the Steelers' preseason win over the Eagles was whether or not Haskins took a step forward on the depth chart.

Well, the quick assumption is no. Haskins continued to work with the third team while Mason Rudolph took second-team reps throughout practice.

During the team's two-minute drill, Roethlisberger and Rudolph were the two quarterbacks on the field - no Haskins or Dobbs.

One guess could be that Rudolph is expected to play the second quarter against the Lions, which would prepare him for the two-minute offense.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Several Steelers Working Way Back From Injuries

Steelers Give Up Sixth-Round Pick for Joe Schobert

Did Dwayne Haskins Become Steelers Backup QB?

10 Steelers Who Improved Their Roster Stock vs. Eagles

10 Observations: Dwayne Haskins Sets Fire to QB Battle

Steelers Plan to Play Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions

Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason

Steelers Trade for LB Joe Schobert

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

Forecasting Steelers Starters vs. Eagles