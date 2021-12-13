Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Steelers Activate Joe Haeg From COVID-19 List

    Joe Haeg returns after missing the Pittsburgh Steelers' last two games.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated offensive linemen Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Haeg was placed on the list on Dec. 1 after a positive test. He missed Week 13 and 14 while on the reserve list, forcing the Steelers to promote John Leglue to the active roster and elevating Chaz Green for the last two games. 

    Haeg will step in as a possible starter at left guard moving forward. The Steelers are still without Kevin Dotson (ankle) and J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), who remain on Injured Reserve. Finney missed Week 14 with a back injury. 

    The Steelers also placed defensive back Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and swapped out a pair of practice squad players. 

