Steelers Activate DL Tyson Alualu From PUP List
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get positive news on the injury front as they activate defensive tackle Tyson Alualu off the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Alualu started training camp on the PUP list after some knee swelling. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the swelling came from training and the injury was considered minor and more of a precautionary act.
Alualu's return marks the first time he'll practice in pads since his injury last season. The 35-year-old veteran is entering his 13th NFL season, his sixth with the Steelers.
The Steelers also signed linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and waived/injured T.D. Moultry.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Game is Slowing Down for Kenny Pickett
10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp: Week 2
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Read More
4 Players Who Have Disappointed at Steelers Training Camp
Camp Takeaways: Trubisky's Rocky Day, McFarland Steals the Show
Diontae Johnson Addresses $36 Million Contract
Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
Steelers Training Camp Biggest Overreactions
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Joins the First-Team
Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook