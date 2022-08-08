Steelers Activate DL Tyson Alualu From PUP List

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get positive news on the injury front as they activate defensive tackle Tyson Alualu off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Alualu started training camp on the PUP list after some knee swelling. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the swelling came from training and the injury was considered minor and more of a precautionary act.

Alualu's return marks the first time he'll practice in pads since his injury last season. The 35-year-old veteran is entering his 13th NFL season, his sixth with the Steelers.

The Steelers also signed linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and waived/injured T.D. Moultry.

