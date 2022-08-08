Skip to main content

Steelers Activate DL Tyson Alualu From PUP List

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their veteran nose tackle back.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get positive news on the injury front as they activate defensive tackle Tyson Alualu off the Physically Unable to Perform list. 

Alualu started training camp on the PUP list after some knee swelling. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the swelling came from training and the injury was considered minor and more of a precautionary act. 

Alualu's return marks the first time he'll practice in pads since his injury last season. The 35-year-old veteran is entering his 13th NFL season, his sixth with the Steelers. 

The Steelers also signed linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and waived/injured T.D. Moultry.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Game is Slowing Down for Kenny Pickett

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp: Week 2

Scroll to Continue

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More

4 Players Who Have Disappointed at Steelers Training Camp

Camp Takeaways: Trubisky's Rocky Day, McFarland Steals the Show

Diontae Johnson Addresses $36 Million Contract

Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice

Steelers Training Camp Biggest Overreactions

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Joins the First-Team

Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16649328_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign LB Ron'Dell Carter

By Noah Strackbein38 minutes ago
USATSI_17253423_168388034_lowres
News

Baltimore Ravens Make Justin Tucker NFL's Highest-Paid Kicker, Again

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (27)
News

Najee Harris is Impressed With RBs Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18342172_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Flavell's Five Thoughts: How Short is Mitch Trubisky's Leash?

By Cody Flavell7 hours ago
USATSI_18754331_168388034_lowres
News

Game is Slowing Down for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

By Stephen ThompsonAug 7, 2022 1:20 PM EDT
USATSI_16258370_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp: Week 2

By Noah StrackbeinAug 7, 2022 10:51 AM EDT
USATSI_18754012_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Gives Encouraging Update on Steelers Injuries

By Stephen ThompsonAug 6, 2022 5:21 PM EDT
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (26)
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp: Depth Chart Doesn't Tell Whole Story

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellAug 6, 2022 8:21 AM EDT