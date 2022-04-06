Report: Steelers Will Add Safety Before Extending Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding off on negotiations with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding off on negotiations with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick until they add someone to play alongside him, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Fitzpatrick is scheduled to make just $10.61 million this season, which is 13th in the NFL at his position. Dulac reports Pittsburgh does plan to make him one of the highest-paid safeties in the league with a "T.J. Watt-like contract."

None of this will start until closer to training camp, though, according to Dulac. The Steelers want to know who will be their starting strong safety before beginning talks with Fitzpatrick on an extension. This could come through free agency or the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh has been linked to Tyrann Mathieu, which includes Mathieu confirming a phone call from head coach Mike Tomlin. According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, they also have an offer on the table for Terrell Edmunds to return.

The NFL Draft could offer plenty of names, including Tomlin's son Dino's roommate at Maryland, Nick Cross. Other names linked to Pittsburgh is Penn State's Jaquan Brisker and Michigan's Daxton Hill.

This report also comes just days after Kinkhabwala reported the Steelers being "close" to a new deal with Fitzpatrick.

Currently, the Steelers' safety room includes Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew and Karl Joseph.

