Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Rated 10th-Best Safety in Madden 22

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finds himself as the tenth highest rated player at his position in Madden 22.

Fitzpatrick will enter the season with an 89-overall rating in the game. He falls behind seven others:

Tyrann Mathieu: 95

Budda Baker: 93

Devin McCourty: 92

Jessie Bates: 91

Justin Simmons: 91

Jamal Adams: 90

Harrison Smith: 90

Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos are also 89's.

Fitzpatrick is heading into his third season with the Steelers. He's earned first-team All-Pro honors the last two years, as well as representing Pittsburgh in both Pro Bowls.

Madden 22 is set to be released on Aug. 20.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

