Steelers' Troy Polamalu Tests Positive for COVID-19 Prior to Hall of Fame Induction

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Polamalu is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday Aug. 7 along with four other former Steelers. According to his tweet, he's working with members of the Hall of Fame committee on steps to be involved in the enshrinement.

Polamalu says he feels well and so does his family. He currently lives just north of San Diego, Cal. and was set to make the trip to Canton, Ohio next weekend.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

