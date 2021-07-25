Steelers Add Cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. to Injury List
PITTSBURGH -- Another day, another injury for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as slot cornerback Antoine Brooks left practice early on Sunday.
The Steelers started the weekend dealing with two injuries at center. B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer left Saturday's practice under their own power but did not return.
Finney participated during Sunday's practice. Hassenauer was present on the field, but was dressed in street clothes and had a knee brace on.
Head coach Mike Tomlin declared Hassenauer day-to-day with the next update coming Tuesday.
Tomlin labeled Brooks' injury as non-serious. He did not return once leaving the field with trainers.
The second-year corner is competing with Arthur Maulet as the team's starting nickelback
The Steelers have Monday off before heading to Heinz Field for the second portion of camp. They'll begin working with pads on starting Wednesday.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
