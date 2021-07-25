Steelers Add Cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. to Injury List

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addresses the injuries of Antoine Brooks Jr. and J.C. Hassenauer.

PITTSBURGH -- Another day, another injury for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as slot cornerback Antoine Brooks left practice early on Sunday.

The Steelers started the weekend dealing with two injuries at center. B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer left Saturday's practice under their own power but did not return.

Finney participated during Sunday's practice. Hassenauer was present on the field, but was dressed in street clothes and had a knee brace on.

Head coach Mike Tomlin declared Hassenauer day-to-day with the next update coming Tuesday.

Tomlin labeled Brooks' injury as non-serious. He did not return once leaving the field with trainers.

The second-year corner is competing with Arthur Maulet as the team's starting nickelback

The Steelers have Monday off before heading to Heinz Field for the second portion of camp. They'll begin working with pads on starting Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Mike Tomlin Talks First Training Camp Fight, Injuries

Steelers Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center

Melvin Ingram on Health, No. 8 and Alex Highsmith

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart

Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Are Against Buccaneers

It's a Steelers Season Like No Other

Steelers Testing Waters at Slot Corner

Steelers Miss Out on Malik Hooker Signing

Big Ben Talks O-Line, New Offense, Reports on Diet

Antoine Brooks to Start at Nickelback