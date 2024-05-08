Antonio Brown Finally Opens Up About JuJu Smith-Schuster
PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster weren't the match made in heaven the Pittsburgh Steelers thought they would be. After drafting Smith-Schuster in the second round, things became unsettled in the wide receiver room, and AB finally opened up about what it was like when the organization brought in another young star.
Brown's famous quote about his former teammate was "boo boo Schoster," and putting publically on Twitter that Smith-Schuster lost them the season when he fumbled against the Saints in 2019.
"Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year,” Brown wrote. “Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days!"
In an interview with Jason Whitlock, Brown addressed his behavior toward Smith-Schuster, but said it wasn't that he was the bad guy - it was that everyone was turning on him.
"I was getting too much scrutiny. Then they brought another young receiver who they was making it seem like he could be what I am," Brown said. "Imagine the trauma, and that’s why I started this. Imagine the trauma you gotta deal with when you’ve been great for an organization for so long and now you’re realizing they’re trying to make somebody else you and they’re trying to push you aside based on media writeups."
Eventually, Brown was traded. Smith-Schuster has since moved on from the organization as well, finding a new home in New England after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Cheifs.
The history of the two will remain a key piece of the end of Brown's tenure with the Steelers, but with his one-on-one interview adding more context to the story.
