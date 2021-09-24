Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to Play vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their starting quarterback in Week 3.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was not listed on the team's final injury report of Week 3 meaning he will play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 39-year-old quarterback suffered a left pectoral injury in Week 2's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Roethlisberger was hit 10 times in the game and confirmed he sustained the injury early.

Roethlisberger was a limited participant in practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday. He was a full participant in the team's final preparation period on Friday.

The Steelers will be without three players against the Bengals. Linebacker T.J. Watt is also listed as questionable heading into the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

