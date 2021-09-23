Injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback returned to the practice field while still nursing an injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned in a limited capacity during the team's Thursday practice. The 39-year-old is currently nursing a left pectoral injury suffered in Week 2.

Roethlisberger did not practice on Wednesday due to the injury. He told reporters Wednesday that he's not sure how it would affect his throwing motion but anticipated testing his arm throughout the week.

The Steelers would turn to backup Mason Rudolph to start if Roethlisberger is unable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph is 5-4 as a starter, completing 61.7% of his passes for 2,089 yards and 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Dwayne Haskins is also on the roster but hasn't been active for the first two games.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

