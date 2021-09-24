Steelers Week 3 Injury Report vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 3 without three players and have a fourth one questionable.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three players in their Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive tackle Carlos Davis are out with knee injuries. Linebacker Alex Highsmith will miss the game due to a lingering groin injury.

None of the three practiced throughout the week. Johnson and Highsmith were hurt in-game against the Las Vegas Raiders while Davis missed Week 2 with the same injury.

Linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable heading into Sunday. Watt told reporters on Friday that he did enough to "leave the door open" but doesn't know if he'll play yet or not.

"It doesn't really matter how many reps I get throughout the week," Watt said. "I was still able to run around here and do a lot of the things that I needed to do to keep the door open for Sunday."

The Steelers will turn to Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones if Watt joins Highsmith on the sideline.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not listed with an injury tag.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Trai Turner Thanks Mike Tomlin After Ejection

The 'Door is Open' for T.J. Watt to Play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice

Steelers Injury Report Getting Better, Kind Of

Steelers Confident in Jamir Jones

Antonio Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 3 vs. Bengals

Steelers O-Lines Vows Not Helping Big Ben Up Won't Happen Again

Steelers WRs Need to Step Up in Light of Injury

Ben Roethlisberger's Motivational Message to Young O-Line