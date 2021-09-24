September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Week 3 Injury Report vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 3 without three players and have a fourth one questionable.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three players in their Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive tackle Carlos Davis are out with knee injuries. Linebacker Alex Highsmith will miss the game due to a lingering groin injury. 

None of the three practiced throughout the week. Johnson and Highsmith were hurt in-game against the Las Vegas Raiders while Davis missed Week 2 with the same injury. 

Linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable heading into Sunday. Watt told reporters on Friday that he did enough to "leave the door open" but doesn't know if he'll play yet or not. 

"It doesn't really matter how many reps I get throughout the week," Watt said. "I was still able to run around here and do a lot of the things that I needed to do to keep the door open for Sunday."

The Steelers will turn to Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones if Watt joins Highsmith on the sideline. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not listed with an injury tag. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Trai Turner Thanks Mike Tomlin After Ejection

The 'Door is Open' for T.J. Watt to Play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice

Steelers Injury Report Getting Better, Kind Of

Steelers Confident in Jamir Jones

Antonio Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 3 vs. Bengals

Steelers O-Lines Vows Not Helping Big Ben Up Won't Happen Again

Steelers WRs Need to Step Up in Light of Injury

Ben Roethlisberger's Motivational Message to Young O-Line

USATSI_16742329_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Week 3 Injury Report vs. Bengals

13 seconds ago
Untitled design (16)
News

Steelers' Trai Turner Thanks Mike Tomlin After Ejection

1 hour ago
USATSI_16741602_168388034_lowres (1)
News

The 'Door Is Open' for T.J. Watt to Play vs. Bengals

1 hour ago
USATSI_16788658_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Reasons to Remain Optimistic About the Steelers

7 hours ago
USATSI_16438749_168388034_lowres
News

Injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice

22 hours ago
USATSI_16438827_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Injury Report Gets Better, Kind Of

22 hours ago
USATSI_16766625_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Confident if Jamir Jones Gets the Call in Week 3

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16788635_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Need to Play Complementary Football

Sep 23, 2021