Steelers LB Vince Williams Announces Retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams will call it a career after eight NFL seasons.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has announced his retirement from the NFL after eight years in the league.

Williams, 31, was the Steelers' sixth round pick in 2013. In eight years, he played 121 games, starting 69 of them, and totaled 479 tackles and 50 tackles for loss.

"Vince Williams notified us today he will retire from the game of football," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert released in a statement. "We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family all the best."

Williams played in 14 games in 2020 and accumulated 70 tackles. He ranked fifth in the NFL with 14 tackles for loss and added three sacks to his career total.

The Steelers will now work with Devin Bush and Robert Spillane as the starting inside linebackers with Marcus Allen and Buddy Johnson adding depth.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

