Steelers DE Cam Heyward Lands on NFL Top 100 List

Cam Heyward is the first Pittsburgh Steelers player on the list.

Defensive end Cam Heyward is the first member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to land in the NFL's Top 100 list. Heyward ranks No. 57 heading into the 2021 season.

Heyward made a jump on the list after landing 87th in 2020. His 54 tackles, four sacks and first career interception led the way to a bump in his ranking.

The Steelers should expect to see at least two more players in the NFL's Top 100. Minkah Fitzpatrick found himself ranked 52nd and T.J. Watt continues to wait for his appearance.

The list is voted on by players within the league. This is Heyward's fifth time earning a place in the Top 100 since the list became a staple in 2011.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

