Steelers DT Cam Heyward to Receive Honorary Doctorate

The Pittsburgh Steelers captain is being recognized for his off-field work.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward is set to receiver an honorary doctorate degree from Carlow University for his "commitment to mercy values," according to WTAE's Andrew Stockey.

Carlow is located near the south side of Pittsburgh. They'll hold their commencement ceremony on May 8, which is Mother's Day.

Heyward's work throughout the community has never failed to be recognized. The team's long-standing captain has been named Pittsburgh's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee four times throughout his career.

