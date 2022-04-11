Skip to main content

Steelers DT Cam Heyward to Receive Honorary Doctorate

The Pittsburgh Steelers captain is being recognized for his off-field work.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward is set to receiver an honorary doctorate degree from Carlow University for his "commitment to mercy values," according to WTAE's Andrew Stockey.

Carlow is located near the south side of Pittsburgh. They'll hold their commencement ceremony on May 8, which is Mother's Day. 

Heyward's work throughout the community has never failed to be recognized. The team's long-standing captain has been named Pittsburgh's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee four times throughout his career. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

Chase Claypool Shares Emotions Response to Haskins Death

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message on Dwayne Haskins

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate

Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Hit by Car

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18049890_168388034_lowres
News

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Opens Presser Reflecting on Dwayne Haskins

By Noah Strackbein45 minutes ago
USATSI_17965141_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Steelers are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_16817986_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Could Steelers Move Back Into First Round of NFL Draft?

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17539233_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Shares Emotional Video on Dwayne Haskins Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (5)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message About Dwayne Haskins' Positivity

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (4)
News

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17163685_168388034_lowres
News

More Information Released About Dwayne Haskins' Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18049892_168388034_lowres
News

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022