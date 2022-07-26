Skip to main content

Steelers Could See Changes to Offensive Line

More moves could be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers front five.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting from the ground up to try and rebuild their offensive line. After being one of the NFL's worst groups in 2021, the team has added to starter-capable players and re-signed another starter. 

But changes might still be coming. During opening day of training camp, head coach Mike Tomlin left the door open to continue altering the group during camp. 

"We'll see," Tomlin said with a big smile. "In the spring, we're just teaching and learning and getting to know, things of that nature. So, we hadn't made any changes or depth chart positioning from what we've seen in the spring, we mean what we say in that regard. Now, the competition, and their evaluations begin."

Currently, the Steelers' expected starting group is Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, Kevin Dotson at left guard, Mason Cole at center, James Daniels at right guard and Chuks Okorafor at right tackle. 

While the Steelers don't have much competition at tackle, Kendrick Green is a player to keep an eye on. The second-year lineman made the switch back to guard after playing center last season, and could be in play to beat out Dotson. 



