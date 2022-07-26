Steelers DT Cam Heyward Honors Dwayne Haskins at Training Camp

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp and returned to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa for the first time in three years. Unlike the last three summers, the players got to show out as they arrived on campus, and captain Cam Heyward decided to represent his fallen teammate as he made his way to camp.

Heyward wore an Ohio State sweater as he made his way from the parking lot to the dorms. On his outfit was a DH pin honoring the late Dwayne Haskins, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle earlier this offseason.

Steelers DT Cam Heyward shows Dwayne Haskins pin as he arrives at training camp.

"I hadn't put this on since I was at the spring game when they honored Dwayne Haskins," Heyward said. "It meant a lot to me to put this back on."

The Steelers have not revealed how or if they will honor their fallen teammate this season, but there's some level of expectation they will share his memory throughout the 2022 campaign.

