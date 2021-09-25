Steelers Rule Out T.J. Watt vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without both starting outside linebackers.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded linebacker T.J. Watt to out against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Watt was originally listed as questionable.

The Steelers will now be without both starting outside linebackers as Watt and Alex Highsmith nurse groin injuries. Three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram and undrafted free agent Jamir Jones will start against the Bengals.

Watt practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week and said on Friday he hoped he had done enough to “leave the door open” to playing on Sunday.

The outside linebacker has three sacks and two forced fumbles on the season. He left during the first half of the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers signed former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad this week. In light of Watt’s absence, the team could call the edge rusher up to full needed depth.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

