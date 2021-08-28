Steelers Fall to Panthers, Finish Preseason 3-1

The Pittsburgh Steelers finish the preseason 3-1 after falling to the Carolina Panthers on the road, 34-9.

The Steelers relied on most of their backups during their fourth preseason game, with Dwayne Haskins starting at quarterback and Benny Snell Jr. working alongside him at running back.

The third-year quarterback completed nine of 16 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown to an interception. He finished the night with a 71.9 quarterback rating.

Snell rushed eight times for 28 yards.

Dobbs came into the game for the third and some of the fourth quarter, but was replaced by Haskins with nearly eight minutes left in the game. He completed six of 11 passes for 35 yards and rushed for 12 yards.

Ray-Ray McCloud led all receivers with four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiahh Loudermilk and Jamir Jones found the quarterback for sacks. Ulysees Gilbert III and Miles Killebrew led the team with six tackles.

Steelers vs. Panthers Team Stats.

The Steelers will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in their season-opener on Sept. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Jake Paul Says He'd Fight JuJu Smith-Schuster

10 Steelers Fighting for a Job vs. Panthers

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Panthers

Can Dwayne Haskins Still Win Backup QB Job?

Steelers Leaning on New Faces for Leadership at O-Line

5 Must-Watch Players: Steelers vs. Panthers

Steelers Plans, Expectations for Dwayne Haskins vs. Panthers

Steelers to Start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Panthers

Steelers' Plan After Waiving Antoine Brooks Jr.

Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks Jr., Cut 4 Others