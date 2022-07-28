Steelers Rookies George Pickens, Calvin Austin Already Great Friends

LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens and Calvin Austin are already making plays at training camp, which is only pushing the other to be better.

The second and fourth round rookies are roommates here at Saint Vincent College, but their bond started before training camp. The future of the Steelers' wide receiver position clicked as soon as they came to the city together, and it's only growing in Latrobe.

"I remember us saying the first mini camp, me and Calvin, we feed off each other, and that's to this day. We're roommates here, so everyday we feed off each other and grow."

Both Pickens and Austin made big plays during the Steelers' first practice. Pickens snagged a ball on his back shoulder and toe-tapped his way in bonds, while Austin caught a screen pass and outran everyone for a 60-yard touchdown.

"It was amazing," Pickens said on watching Austin's play. "I was super excited, because everybody knows Calvin can fly. As soon as he got the ball, people were actually running after him, they can't even catch him."

The two will continue to grow at camp this summer. Pickens plans to start doing some pranking to his fellow teammates, but will keep Austin out of that group. What he's focused on with his roommate is building their friendship.

"He's just like me. He's really quiet," Pickens said. 'Calvin doesn't really talk a lot, he just stays in his own lane. And when you have two people who stay in their own lane, you end up talking."

