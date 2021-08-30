August 30, 2021
Video: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Tries Crate Challenge

The Pittsburgh Steelers are less than two weeks away from their first regular season game.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has apparently tried, and completed, the new social media-craze, "The Crate Challenge." 

Smith-Schuster, who's entering his fifth season with the Steelers, appears to be the one walking on a mountain of crates less than two weeks before Pittsburgh's Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. .

The Crate Challenge has taken over the internet as the latest sensation for young adults to try and accomplish. Participants stack milk crates to create stares and attempt to walk up and down them without falling. 

Not everyone completes the challenge. 

Smith-Schuster resigned with the Steelers this offseason on a one-year deal. He'll become a free agent again in 2022, hoping to see higher contract numbers than he had offered this past spring. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 1.40.33 PM
USATSI_16518682_168388034_lowres (1)
