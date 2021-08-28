Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury

The Baltimore Ravens running back was carted to the locker room during their final preseason game.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has appeared to suffer a significant knee injury during the team's preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

Dobbins went down during the first half of the Ravens' final exhibition match. He was originally helped to the blue medical tent but was then reportedly carted to the locker room after several teammates surrounded him.

The Ravens ruled Dobbins out for the remainder of the game. He went down holding his left knee after being tackled on a screen pass.

Baltimore's backups are Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. The team has dealt with a number of injuries this summer, including numerous wide receivers like Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman.

Dobbins appears to be the most serious.

The Ravens open their regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Sept. 13.

AllSteelers will continue to provide updates on the injury as they become available.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

