Two Steelers Leave Panthers Game With Injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed two injuries that occurred during the team's preseason finale.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players unable to finish their game with the Carolina Panthers due to injuries.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs played a little over a quarter of action before exiting in the third quarter. He was replaced by Dwayne Haskins after just 11 pass attempts.

Head coach Mike Tomlin described Dobbs' injury as possible turf toe. The quarterback was competing with Haskins and Mason Rudolph for the backup jobs behind Ben Roethlisberger, but might now need to miss time due to recover.

Inside linebacker Marcus Allen also exited the game early. Tomlin said Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury. He left in the second quarter and did not return.

Long snapper Cam Canaday was absent from the game after dealing with an illness prior to kickoff. The Steelers relied on Christian Kuntz to take over duties after Canaday was pulled from the lineup.

The Steelers fell to the Panthers 34-9 on the road. They'll travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in their regular season opener on Sept. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

